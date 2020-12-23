Assam Elections 2021: Stage Being Set For High Voltage Assembly Polls

With only a few months left for Assam to go to polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high volt election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk.

The State already witnessed the semifinals during the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Bodoland Territorial Region. The Mahagatbandhan or the 'Grand Alliance' spearheaded by the Congress party failed miserably as they could secure only one seat in the elections. However, their lone elected member too joined the BJP, making the tally of Congress nil in the Council.

It may be mentioned that in the BTR elections, the BJP not only managed to secure 9 seats but also managed to make a crack within the Bodoland People's Front and took its own tally to 12.

BPF was part of NEDA, but they have now parted ways. The BJP too has made it clear that there will be no alliance with the party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"The five year alliance with BPF will come to an end in April, after that it will not be renewed. However, we will have seat sharing arrangements and talks with the AGP and continue the alliance," NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said to Republic Media Network recently.

He also said that the BJP and its allies will get 100+ seats in the 126 member house.

Now with only a few more months left for the elections, the fight for Dispur is getting more intense. The opposition clearly seems to be bankrupt in terms of issues, whereas the ruling party is mostly banking on the DBT schemes like Arunudoi. Under such a scenario, it's very easy to predict as who is having an edge over the other.

Interestingly, the newly formed regional political parties, Asom Jatiya Parishad and Raizor Dol have failed to make any impact among the public so far. One year back, when the CAA agitation was at its peak, the demand for a regional political front popped up. But with the flow of time, both the agitation as well as the demand got flattened. Moreover, the division among the anti-CAA camps have proved to be beneficial for the BJP.

As elections are now coming closer, top leaders of both the BJP and the Congress have been frequently visiting the State. Both the parties had their State executive meetings in the presence of leaders from the Center. Jitendra Singh of the Congress has been appointed as the new General Secretary in-charge of Assam whereas the BJP has appointed Baijayant Jay Panda, national vice president of the party as its Assam Prabhari.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the State on December 26. Shah's visit is going to be significant as he is likely to hold several rounds of meetings with the State BJP leaders and office-bearers. Interestingly, many Congress leaders and sitting MLAs from the Congress are joining the BJP during Shah's visit to the State.

(Image credits- PTI)