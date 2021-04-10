Assam Elections: AIUDF Says 'no Fear Of Horse-trading, Do Not Want To Give BJP A Chance'

Assam's minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal sent the candidates of the recently-concluded Assembly elections to Congress-ruled Rajasthan in a chartered plane in an attempt to restrict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of possible horse-trading. Now, Aminul Islam, General Secretary has revealed that there is no fear of horse-trading and the candidates were sent as they did not want to give any chance to the BJP.

AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam said that there was no fear of horse-trading but we did not want to give BJP a chance, so we are in Jaipur. It is to be noted that the AIUDF Chief was recently quoted by the ANI who said that the BJP is notorious for horse-trading adding that while the party has not yet approached them, he was certain that they would do so in the near future.

After heading to Rajasthan, the AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam also hailed CM Ashok Gehlot and said that the candidates are feeling safe in the state. Talking to Republic TV, he said, "Feeling safe here, hospitality is good, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh is from this place, so we chose Jaipur. The security of the hotel is a bit tight. We feel safe under Ashok Gehlot Raj."

With the conclusion of voting in Assam for the assembly polls, the Congress-led Mahajot has shifted some of its candidates to a hotel in Jaipur as a precautionary measure against any attempts at poaching.

'No one has gone to Dubai, neither anyone will'

Speculations were rife that the 20 AIUDF candidates could be taken further to Dubai from Rajasthan. Aminul Islam rubbished the claims that some of his candidates have been taken to Dubai. "Two or three leaders will come and soon Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh will come to meet us. No one should cheat us and hence have come here. Some people will reach by evening, no one has gone to Dubai neither anyone will," he said.

The AIUDF is a component of Assam’s 10-party and Congress-led grand alliance of Opposition. It was formed two months back to oust the BJP from power.

(Image Credits: Facebook/All India United Democratic Front)