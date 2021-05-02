West Bengal
Assam Elections: CM Sonowal Exudes Confidence, Says 'BJP Will Form Govt With AGP And UPPL'

CM Sarbananda Sonowal claimed that as per the ongoing trend, BJP will form the government in the state. He also thanked the citizen of Assam for their support

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI

PTI


As the counting of the votes is currently underway for the Assam assembly elections, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state. He also thanked the citizens of Assam for their constant support. Voting for the Assam Assembly elections was held in three phases starting March 27 and ending on April 6. 

"The way the people of Assam have blessed us, it's clear that BJP will form the government. We will form the government with AGP and UPPL. Everything has happened with the grace and the cooperation of the public. Just have to wait till the last count. It is clear that the trend that the ongoing is in our favour," he told ANI.

CM Sonowal leading in Majuli 

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal is leading from Assam's Majuli constituency, as per the latest trend. NDA is leading in 73 Assembly constituencies at present further diminishing Congress' chances of winning. According to the exit polls, for the second consecutive term BJP can form the government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh were among the big names from BJP who lead the massive election campaign for the party and tried to woo voters. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too campaigned in the state

Assam Assembly Election 2021

Assam went to polls in 3 phases this year starting March 27 and ending on April 6. In the 2021 polls, BJP contested 92 seats, allocated 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to the United People’s Party Liberal. In a setback for the party, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance which has formed a grand alliance- 'Mahajot' with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, API, CPI(M), RJD, and JPP this year.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)

