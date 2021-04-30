Assam Elections: Congress Still Confident Of Victory, Says 'things Will Be Clear On May 2'

Breaking its silence after the exit polls predictions, the Congress party on Friday reiterated that all the doubts will be cleared on May 2 as the party-led alliance will get a thumping majority and will form the next government in Assam. The President of the party in the State Ripun Bora said, " Congress and Mahajot will get a thumping majority and will form next government in Assam. Congress-led Mahajot is very much confident and it's a matter of one day only. Everything will be clear on 2nd May."

On Friday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, one of the eminent leaders of the BJP in Assam, had claimed that the Congress will not be accepted in the State. He had said, "The party by aligning with Badruddin Ajmal has lost whatever little bit of confidence and trust it had among the mainstream Assamese people and the Assamese tribals for all the times to come."Citing the example of 1983, when the Congress party had participated in the illegal elections, he had said, "It took years, and it was perhaps in 2001, that the party regained the lost ground." Calling alignment with Badruddin Ajmal a bigger mistake, he added, "I think it will take at least the next 30 years to gain the ground lost this time, and that too provided good politicians come into the party."

Exit Polls

This comes after the Republic-CNX poll projected predicted a clear mandate for the BJP-led alliance in the state. The NDA has been projected to win 74-84 seats, the UPA is projected to win 40-50 seats and the Others have been projected to win two to three seats. The winning vote share for the NDA is projected to be 44.25%, while the Congress-led Mahajot is projected to win 39.65% of the votes.

Republic-CNX exit poll:

Alliance-wise seat share projections:

NDA:

BJP: 60-66 seats

AGP: 10-14 seats

UPPL: 3-5 seats

UPA:

Congress: 26-28 seats

AIUDF: 11-13 seats

BPF: 5-7 seats

Others: 1-3 seats

Assam Assembly polls

Assam went to polls for the 2021 state Assembly elections in 3 phases, starting March 27 and ending on April 6. The Assam assembly election 2021 results vote counting will be held on May 2. The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam had come to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with the saffron party winning 86 seats against 26 seats won by the Congress.

However, in a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the 2021 Assam elections, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP contested 92 seats, it allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Liberal respectively. The BJP has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Cabinet Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post.

The Congress, meanwhile, which ruled the state for 15 years from 2001 to 2016, changed its electoral tactics and stitched together an alliance to leverage the consolidation of a previously fragmented anti-BJP vote base to recapture power in the state. It has formed a grand alliance- 'Mahajot' with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, API, CPI(M), RJD and JPP. In order to prevent possible poaching, the Mahajot shifted many of its poll candidates to Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

