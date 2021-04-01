Assam Elections: EC Issues Notice To Himanta Sarma Over 'will Send You To Jail' Statement

The Election Commission on Thursday has asked Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for an explanation by April 2 over his statement at a rally regarding which Congress had complained to EC that he "openly threatened Hagrama Mohilary, Bodoland People's Front Chairperson and INC ally of sending him to jail by misusing Central Agency."

On Tuesday, Congress also demanded in a memorandum to the EC that Sarma should be banned from campaigning in the Assam assembly election. The memorandum read, "We would like to draw this Commission's urgent attention towards senior BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma's open public threats, who foreseeing the looming defeat of his party, has made blatant, scandalous and intimidating statements on March 29 wherein he has openly threatened his opponent party, INC alliance partner and Bodoland People's Front Chairperson Hagrama Mohilary of sending him to jail by misusing the Central Agency - NIA, which is under the direct administrative control of the BJP-led Central Government."

Congress further demanded the following:

Disqualify the candidature of Himanta Biswa Sarma for the Assam Assembly polls

Impose a permanent ban on Sarma from campaigning during the remaining election period in Assam

An FIR should be filed against Sarma for violation of several provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code

Withdraw recognition of BJP for violating the Model Code of Conduct

Polling is currently underway in 39 constituencies of Assam to decide the fate of 345 candidates, including five ministers and the deputy speaker. The state has recorded 48.26% of voter turnout so far. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The BJP is aiming for a second term, whereas Congress has joined hands with AIUDF, Bodo People’s Front, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Anchalik Gana Morcha.

(Image: PTI/Twitter)