Assam Elections: Jolt To BJP As EC Bars Himanta Biswa Sarma From Campaigning For 48 Hours

In a major jolt for BJP on Friday, its star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma was barred from campaigning for the Assam Assembly polls for a period of 48 hours. This effectively implies that the Assam Minister can no longer participate in electioneering as the campaigning for the last phase of the Assembly election ends on March 4. For instance, he will not be able to address a public meeting along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled for Sunday. Adhering to EC's orders, Sarma has cancelled his scheduled meetings. It is pertinent to note that Jalukbari, the constituency which Sarma is contesting from goes to the polls on April 6.

The poll body's order came on Congress' complaint against the NEDA convenor for allegedly threatening BPF president Hagrama Mohilary. BPF which was BJP's ally decided to join the Congress-led 'Mahajot' alliance ahead of the Assam Assembly polls. Accusing Sarma of saying that the NIA will implicate Mohilary and send him to jail, the party stressed that this was an attempt to influence the voters against voting for Mahajot by "unconstitutional means". To buttress its claim, it attached a newspaper clipping dated March 29. Strongly condemning his remarks, the EC invoked its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution.

Congress had sought these reliefs from the EC:

Disqualify the candidature of Himanta Biswa Sarma for the Assam Assembly polls

Impose a permanent ban on Sarma from campaigning during the remaining election period in Assam

An FIR should be filed against Sarma for violation of several provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code

Withdraw recognition of BJP for violating the Model Code of Conduct

Assembly election in Assam

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contesting 92 seats, it has allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively. It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post.

On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. While the voting for the first and second phases has concluded, the polling for the last phase is scheduled for April 6. The polling time has been increased by one hour and there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

