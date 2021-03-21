Last Updated:

Assam Elections: JP Nadda To Release BJP Poll Manifesto On March 23 In Guwahati

After Congress, BJP is all set to release its manifesto for the upcoming Assam elections on March 23 in Guwahati.

Assam Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to unveil the manifesto of the party for the Assam Assembly elections on March 23, Tuesday. The manifesto will be released by party president JP Nadda in Guwahati, as per reports. 

Meanwhile, pushing forward its Assam campaign, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam polls. Reiterating Congress' five guarantees - Law against CAA, 5 lakh govt jobs, Rs 365 daily wages to tea garden workers, Rs 2000/month to housewives, and 200 units of free electricity to each household, Congress also listed its achievements in its 15-year term. Assam elections will be held in three phases -  March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

Congress releases Assam manifesto

Apart from its five guarantees, Congress has promised several other actions viz:

  • Waive off debt for women who have taken loans from microfinance banks
  • Weavers will be provided free of cost yarn, loom and other equipment
  • Free transport for women
  • Debt waiver for farmers
  • Paper mills in Panchgram and Jagiroad to be revived
  • Pensions of freedom fighters to be extended to CAA protestors
  • Silchar Railway Station to renamed as ‘Bhasha Swahid Station’
  • Religious places to be provided financial assistance older than 50 years
  • ST status to six communities - Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tea-Tribes and Koch-Rajbangshi
  • State Olympics will be conducted annually 
  • Congress will price a quintal of rice at Rs 2500 
  • Gaushalas will be built in each district
  •  The greenery of Assam will be increased by another 15 per cent 

Assam Assembly polls 2021

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the Opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.

