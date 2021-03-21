Assam Elections: Nadda To Hold Rallies In Dibrugarh, Jorhat & Biswanath Charali On Monday

Ahead of Assembly polls in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on March 22, Monday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Golaghat and affirmed that the party is coming back to power for the second time in the State. "Doosri baar, BJP sarkar," he added while outlining that the State will witness a 'double engine' National Democratic Alliance.

Launching a sharp attack on Congress, PM Modi outlined that the party's treasury is now empty; he said that it is just looking for ways to once again fill it and for that, they desperately need to come to power. "The party's only aim is to come to power. Besides that, it has no aim, no vision," he added.

Taking a dig at the love-hate relationship that the party shares with other parties, he pointed, "WIth those they have alliances in Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, they share a foul relationship in West Bengal, and those parties are the ones negatively campaigning against it."

"In Kerala, Congress is speaking ill about the Left, and with the same Left, they have an alliance in West Bengal," he added.

Highlighting that Congress proclaims to be a secular party, he questioned its alliance with parties that have an allegiance to a particular religion.

Listing out the points, he said that it was because of these reasons that nobody trusted the Congress party.

Meanwhile, BJP is unveiling its manifesto for the upcoming elections in the State on March 23.

Assam Assembly polls 2021

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the Opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.

(Inputs from ANI)