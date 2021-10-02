Assam Eviction Drive: MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed Issued Show-cause Notice By Congress

MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has been issued a 'show cause notice' by the Assam Congress Committee on Friday. Ahead of the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election, Sherman Ali Ahmed had apparently made some questionable remarks where he had gone on to disrespect the execution of eight people linked to the Darrang district case during the 1983 Assam agitation.

In the notice issued by Assam unit General Secretary Bobbetta Sharma, the MLA has been asked to furnish an explanation for his actions to state Congress president Bhupen Borah in three days.

The Assam Congress unit, while issuing the show cause notice to Sherman Ali Ahmed, suspected the latter for his links with the BJP. The Congress stressed that allegations were rife within and outside the party that MLA Sherman Ahmed was acting as an "agent of the BJP".

The Assam Congress also alleged that due to his close relationship with the Chief Minister, Sherman Ali Ahmed is being sponsored to make such comments to cause harm to the Congress, especially during the elections.

Ahmed under fire for 'politically motivated' statements

The Assam Congress, while serving a show-cause notice to MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, maintained that the latter's comments were responsible for damaging the reputation of the party. The Assam Congress, while taking exception to the remarks made by MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, attested to the fact that Ahmed had previously made 'communally provocative' statements on two different occasions, which were against the party disciplines.

The Assam Congress added that the statements made by Ahmed were insensitive and his remarks carried 'great propensity' in destroying the social harmony of Assam.

What were the statements made by Sherman Ali Ahmed?

MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, while turning his attention to the case of 1983 Assam agitation, had made some communally derogatory statements calling the martyrs in the case as killers, further mentioning their involvement in the 'slaughtering'. Gorukhuti in Darrang district had recently faced an eviction drive, which had reportedly turned violent. In an altercation with the police personnel, 2 people were reportedly killed and several others were left injured.

Image Credits - Twitter(Bhupen Borah)/ANI