'Assam EVM Fiasco Raises Question On EC's Autonomy': CPI MP Binoy Viswam In Letter To CEC

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Friday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora over the controversy surrounding the transportation of EVM in a BJP MLA’s private vehicle in Assam. In his letter, Viswam stated that the incident has brought the “independence and autonomy of the Election Commission into question."

Violence broke out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after a mob spotted a BJP candidate's vehicle being used to transport a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. The incident snowballed into a huge controversy on Friday morning with the opposition Congress and AIUDF alleging that the EVM was being "stolen", while the EC suspended four poll officials and ordered a repoll at the booth as a video of the fiasco went viral on social media.

The vehicle of the polling party of the 149-Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency broke down on their way to the strong room in Karimganj town, officials said.

"They took a lift on a private vehicle. Incidentally, the vehicle was registered under the name of the wife of the sitting BJP MLA from Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul. When it reached the Nimal Bazaar area, some public spotted it," an official of the district administration said. READ | 2 injured as police fires rubber bullets to prevent mob from snatching EVM in Assam

The mob, mostly consisting of AIUDF and Congress supporters, claimed the EVM units were being transported in a BJP candidate's vehicle with intention of tampering. The assembled crowd, which swelled to over 100 people within minutes, vandalised the vehicle and tried to manhandle the officials, upon which the polling party ran away, leaving behind the EVMs, eyewitnesses said.

Opposition threatens to boycott polls

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Congress party threatened to boycott the elections if the “open loot and rigging of EVMs” does not stop immediately. Targeting the BJP over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the EC should act decisively on such complaints and that a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVM’s needs to be carried out by all national parties.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over the incident. "EC's car breaks down, BJP's intentions are bad, the condition of democracy worsens," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress ally Badruddin Ajmal said the incident shows an attempt to "steal" EVMs as the BJP is losing the elections. "Polarisation? Failed. Buying votes? Failed. Buying candidates? Failed. Jumle-baazi? Failed. Double CMs? Failed. Doublespeak on CAA? Failed. Loser BJPs last resort: steal the EVMs. Murder of democracy," he tweeted.

Demanding an explanation and immediate action, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said the party will consider boycotting the election if "this open loot and rigging of EVMs" does not stop immediately.

(With inputs from agency)