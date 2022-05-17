Last Updated:

Assam Floods: Amit Shah Assures All Possible Help From Centre As Over 2 Lakh People Suffer

Assam is reeling under heavy downpours and flooding, leading to landslides in some parts of the state over the last few days, affecting over 2 lakh people.

Kamal Joshi
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed his concern about the situation in Assam in the wake of heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. He also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already been deployed, said Amit Shah. He also assured all possible help from the central government. 

"Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to CM Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government," Amit Shah tweeted.

Assam is reeling under heavy downpour and flooding, leading to landslides in some parts of the state over the last few days. The gigantic landslides and waterlogging have also damaged the state's infrastructure including bridges, roads and railway tracks.

Assam flood: Over 2 lakh people were affected in 24 districts of the state

Assam has been battered by floods with more than two lakh people in 24 districts affected so far. The state has also reported two flood-related deaths, while another five were killed in landslides in the current wave of floods.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, so far 24 districts namely Baksa, Bajali, Bongaigaon, Cachar,  Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Dima-Hasao, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Majuli, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Jorhat, Tamulpur, Kamrup Metro are affected with the flood in the state.

A total of 811 villages have been affected in the state while 1,277 houses have been completely damaged and over 5,000 partially damaged. Several people have been forced to flee their homes as the water levels rose. They took shelter in schools and high lands. 

Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Kopili river in Nagaon's Kampur. 

