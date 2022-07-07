Assam Floods: CM Himanta Sarma Thanks PM Modi For Over ₹324 Cr Advance To State From SDRF

As the Centre released Rs 324.40 crore as an advance share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in the state of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 7 expressed gratitude and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the amount will help combat the current floods and assist in making provisions for flood victims.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM said, “We are immensely grateful to PM Narendra Modi for the generous act of the Central Government for the release of Rs 324.40 cr as an advance share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This will help combat the current floods and also in making provisions for flood victims."

We're immensely grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the generous act of the Central Government for release of Rs 324.40 cr as advance share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This will help combat the current floods & as also in making provisions for flood victims. pic.twitter.com/cQOlEMA5kk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 7, 2022

Along with the tweet, CM Himanta also shared a memorandum released by the Union Home Ministry on Thursday which read, "The request of the Assam government has been considered and has been decided with the approval of the Union Home Minister, to recommend the release of the two installments of the Central share of SDRF, in advance, for the year 2022-23, as immediate assistance."

Assam floods

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Wednesday although two more persons lost their lives taking the toll to 186, with over 9.68 lakh people in 15 districts still reeling under the deluge. Nearly 11.17 lakh people in 16 districts of the North-eastern state were affected by the calamity on Tuesday.

As per the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons, both children, drowned in Kamrup Metropolitan and Nagaon districts during the day. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides has gone up to 186 across the state. Cachar is the worst-hit district with nearly 5.7 lakh people suffering from the flood, followed by Nagaon (1.89 lakh) and Morigaon (1.58 lakh).

Urban flood has hit several places in Dibrugarh district, the bulletin said. The authorities are running 295 relief camps and distribution centres in 16 districts, where 1,35,166 people, including 40,920 children, have taken shelter. The administration has distributed 596.39 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 1,119.43 litres of mustard oil, 108.50 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items during the last 24 hours.

