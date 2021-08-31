Last Updated:

Assam Floods: PM Modi Dials CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assures All Help For Rescue & Relief

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the flood situation in the state and assured all help necessary to combat the disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, 31 August, discussed the Assam flood situation with the state's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over phone and assured all help needed for rescue and relief. 

According to the latest government data, two people have died in flood-related incidents in the past 24 hours. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged all citizens to avoid NH 715 as Kaziranga Park, in the area, is among the worst-hit regions.

After taking stock of the situation, PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas".

Assam has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra River and several of its tributaries have swollen in several districts following incessant rains. Rain-caused erosion had affected dozens of villages in the Siang river belt. 

According to ASDMA data, the situation is very bad in different districts of Assam. A total of 950 villages in 21 districts remain flooded. Till 30 August, around 363,135 people were affected by the flood situation followed by the death of two minors. It has been said that both the children got washed away due to floodwaters in the Morigaon and Barpeta districts. Rivers continued to flow at a dangerous level and the major part of the Kaziranga National Park remained submerged in floodwater. Besides, several villages have seen hectares of crops bing destroyed in the deluge.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are being carried out and shelter camps are set on an extensive scale throughout the state providing help to anyone in need. Essential items are being delivered at multiple places. A total of 44 relief centres have been set up across the state including 16 relief camps and 22 relief distribution centres.

