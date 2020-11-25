Assam Govt To Enact Anti-Love Jihad Law After Re-election In 2021: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday revealed that the state government has drafted a bill to curb deception in cases of marriage. While the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has already approved the 'Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020', the Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments have also announced that they will enact a law against 'Love Jihad' soon. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sarma said that the bill will be enacted after the BJP-led government is re-elected to power in the 2021 Assam Assembly polls.

He mentioned that the Assam government had received several complaints where a boy hides his real identity and religion to lure girls into marriage. Maintaining that marriage is a voluntary engagement between two individuals, the BJP leader made it clear that there should be no element of cheating involved. Weighing in on the contours of the proposed bill, Sarma stated that it will ensure that no person can provide a false identity to get married.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "Actually, in Assam, we have seen many cases where girls particularly get engaged to a boy thinking that they are from the same religion. Because many people hide their real identity in social media and thereafter, certain things happen after which the girls cannot come back from the situation. We continued to get such complaints and they were authenticated later on by facts and circumstances. We consider that marriage is a voluntary engagement by the two consulting parties. There should not be any fraud or element of cheating. So, we have to cover infrastructure or an institutional mechanism where even the remotest chance of fraud is eliminated. We have drafted a law. But we do not want to push it now as Assam is going to elections in the next two months. But as and when we come back to power, this will be our priority."

He elaborated, "Marriage is considered one of the holiest acts. It should happen in circumstances where there is no fraud and no cheating. The law will ensure that nobody can provide false identity, false religion and basically, you cannot hide your religious identity to get married even in social media or otherwise. We have drafted a law. We have seen the laws enacted in other states also. But as I told you, we are going into elections now. So, we don't want to push it otherwise people will say that this is an electoral agenda. But, as and when we come back, definitely we are going to enact it."

What is 'Love Jihad'?

As per some organizations, 'love jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organizations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws. Moreover, he stated that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

