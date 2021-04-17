Assam Govt To Offer Remdesivir Free Of Cost To Poor Patients Amid Nationwide Demand

As states grapple with a scarcity of Remdesivir, Assam Health Department on Saturday, announced that the drug will be provided free of cost to BPL patients while non-BPL patients will have to bear the cost of Remdesivir at the rate equal to the rate of procurement by National Health Mission. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that 12861 vials of Remdesivir 100 mg are available with the state. Assam has 2,22,940 COVID cases of which 2,16,397 people have been discharged.

Assam to offer Remdesivir free of cost to BPL patients

Remdesivir will be provided free of cost to BPL patients while non-BPL patients will have to bear the cost of Remdesivir at the rate equal to the rate of procurement of Remdesivir by National Health Mission, Assam: State Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

Centre slashes Remdesivir rates

Earlier in the day, on the recommendation of the Central govt, Remdesivir manufacturers decided to slash down the price of the life-saving drug amid raging cases of Coronavirus in the country. Seven manufacturers namely - Cadila, Syngene, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Mylan, Jubilant and Hetero have slashed rates amid rampant black-marketing across the nation. The prices of the injections have now been capped between Rs 899 to Rs 3490.

Centre has banned the export of Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves. Furthermore, all manufacturers have been instructed to display on their websites the status of the total production and supplied. Centre has also told drug inspectors to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing.

Amidst the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, several parts of the country have reported a shortage of the Remdesivir drug. This has been reported to due to a decrease in the production cycle after the country had managed to bring down the active cases of Coronavirus during the span of October to January until the second wave hit. As a result of the shortage, cases of black-marketing and hoarding of the drug have come to the fore. The DCGI had approved the emergency use of Remdesivir on June 1, 2020, which was followed by the government's guidelines released for the drug to be used. Centre also said doctors should ensure "rational and judicious" use of Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to serious COVID-19 patients in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.