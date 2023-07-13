Assam Govt To Table Anti-Polygamy Bill In Upcoming Assembly Session

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (July 11) stated that the state government will introduce the Bill to ban 'Polygamy' in the upcoming Assembly session if the expert committee formed to study its legislative legality submits the report. He reaffirmed that practices like 'Polygamy' must be banned in Assam.

Talking to reporters, the Assam CM said, "We are planning to introduce the Bill to ban polygamy in the upcoming Assembly session...If for some reason we are not able to do so then we will introduce the Bill in the January Assembly session...In Assam, we want to ban polygamy immediately."

In May 2023, the Assam government formed a committee to study the legality of legislative action to ban 'Polygamy' in Assam. The four-member panel was led by retired Gauhati High Court judge Justice Rumi Phukan, and other members including Assam Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Assam Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli, and Gauhati HC advocate Nekibur Zaman.

'Anti-Polygamy Bill part of UCC'

On several occasions, Sarma has highlighted that practices like 'polygamy' must be banned for the empowerment and upliftment of Muslim women in India. He stated that anti-polygamy Bill is a segment of the UCC, which is being decided by the parliament.

The practice of Polygamy - having multiple spouses - is outlawed in India by the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, which governs Hindu marriages in India. Meanwhile, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) also criminalises the practice of marrying someone while being married to someone else under sections 494 and 495. However, there are some exceptions as Muslim men in India are still allowed to have multiple wives- up to four- as long as they can provide for all of them equally.