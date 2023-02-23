Assam Had No Role In Pawan Khera's Arrest, Says Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday denied the role of the state government in the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi and said that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has nothing to do with the arrest. Speaking about the case that was registered with the Assam Police, he said, "It was filed yesterday and Assam Police work very quickly which is just not bad. Assam police are pro-active and that is why they have done this."

"The state government has nothing to do with this case. Assam Police has taken action because a person had filed a case against Pawan Khera."

On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested Congress leader Pawan Khera from the Delhi Airport after a request was received from the Assam Police to stop him. As per the Assam Police, a case has been lodged against Khera in Assam for derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress stages protest against Khera's arrest

Khera was deplaned from the Delhi-Raipur flight after which the party delegations accompanying him staged a massive protest beside the aircraft. He was flying with a group of Congress leaders to Raipur for a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).