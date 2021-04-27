Assam Health Minister Himanta Sarma Delves Into Enhanced Oxygen Supply; Slams Delhi Govt

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma weighed in on his state's preparedness amid the 2nd COVID-19 wave. He mentioned that three MoUs were signed in the day taking Assam's oxygen supply to 66 MT per day as against the daily requirement of 22 MT. Revealing that the state's oxygen supply capacity will increase by 50 MT by May end, Sarma mentioned that 8 oxygen plants were constructed well in advance with the help of various sources including PM CARES funds.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "When the government of India advises us that you should put maximum oxygen plants attached to the hospital, we took CSR from the Airports Authority of India Limited. We took help from PM CARES and we immediately started construction of 18 oxygen plants in Assam. 8 have been completed and the rest of the oxygen plants will also be completed."

Maintaining that there is neither shortage of ICU beds nor Remdesivir in Assam, he added, "We realised that Remdesivir is a very important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. There was a slide in COVID-19 cases. All these companies were approaching the state governments- please procure our Remdesivir otherwise expiry date will come. No government procured Remdesivir except Tamil Nadu and Assam. So we had built up a store of 25,000 vials from November itself although there were no COVID cases in Assam post-November."

Sarma asks the Delhi government to introspect

On this occasion, the BJP leader opined that the Centre never lets its guard down in the fight against COVID-19. Refuting the charge that there was no warning regarding the second wave, Sarma recalled that the Union government had regularly advised the states. Citing examples from Assam, he lamented that hospitals in Delhi did not have their own oxygen production plants. Taking on AAP's tussle with the Centre, he called upon the Delhi government to introspect on its handling of the novel coronavirus situation.

"You do not need to have a warning. As long as Maharashtra and Delhi do not combat COVID-19, you cannot combat COVID-19 at all. Every person was aware about the UK variant. People were aware about the African variant. People were aware about the Brazilian variant. I think there was enough academic discussion and administrative instruction was coming from the Centre mentioning that COVID is not disappearing and states should have continuous preparedness," the Assam Health Minister remarked.

In a dig at the Delhi government, he opined, "Why did Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia not issue administrative instruction to all the nursing homes and private hospitals to have their oxygen generation plant? Again, the PM CARES oxygen generation unit is a small infrastructure unit to build. This was not rocket science."