Assam: Mamata Banerjee Appoints Ripun Bora As TMC State Head; Latter Extends 'gratitude'

Ripun Bora has been appointed as TMC's state president in Assam by TMC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with immediate effect. 

Nikita Bishay
Assam

Days after quitting the Congress party and joining the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Ripun Bora has now been appointed as the TMC's state president in Assam. He was appointed by TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with immediate effect.

A press release was issued on Saturday, April 23, which states, "Hon'ble chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee envisions vast change for the furtherance and advancement of Assam and its people with All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the forefront. The Hon'ble chairperson to pleased to appoint Shri Ripun Bora (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha and former Minister, Govt of Assam) as the state president of AITC Assam unit with immediate effect."

Bora also took to Twitter and the TMC supremo for showing faith in him as the state president of the party. 

Earlier on Sunday, April 19, Bora, through a resignation letter, confirmed his exit from the grand old party following which he immediately joined the TMC party in Kolkata. Citing reports of infighting among Congress leaders, he said that the party is busy fighting with each other and is not able to fight the BJP. 

Mamata Banerjee can fight BJP: Ripun Bora

He also exuded confidence in the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and said that she has bravely fought the BJP and is capable of stopping BJP. Further, speaking on his alliance with the Bengal Chief Minister, Bora went on to praise the West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying that she has held multiple portfolios including the chief minister's position and as a union cabinet minister, and has fought very well against the BJP. 

"She is fighting with BJP to save the democracy. TMC can stop BJP which is why I have joined the party. TMC is in its initial stages in Assam and it will be soon named Assam Trinamool Congress", he added. 

