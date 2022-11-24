Assam-Meghalaya Border Firing Incident: CM Himanta Seeks To Hand Over Probe To CBI

After violence erupted at a disputed area on the Assam-Meghalaya border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government has decided to hand over the police-related investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, on Wednesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter. "The matter was related to some clash about forest timbers. We have ordered a judicial inquiry. We have also referred the matter for investigation by the CBI or NIA. Compensation has been announced. The person responsible has been put under suspension."

"But just to clarify it has nothing to do with the border. It was basically a clash between villagers and police regarding certain forest timber. That has nothing to do with border issues. It was a clash between the villagers and the police. I don't think that it has anything to do with the border talks," CM Sarma added.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Sarma said, "We decided to request Hon Justice Smt Rumi Phukan, Retd Judge of Gauhati HC, to conduct a judicial probe into facts & circumstances that led to the incident & conclude the enquiry within 60 days." Adding further he said that the state cabinet has decided to hand over the police-related investigation to the CBI.

We decided to request Hon Justice Smt Rumi Phukan, Retd Judge of Gauhati HC, to conduct a judicial probe into facts & circumstances that led to the incident & conclude the enquiry within 60 days.



Our Cabinet also decided to hand over the related police investigation to CBI.

Sarma also said that all the police stations in charge in the state would be "properly sensitised" on matters such as that erupted in West Karbi Anglong on the Assam-Meghalaya border resulting in the death of 6 people. "We advised Police to restrain the use of lethal weapons while dealing with the civilian population. SOPs for Police as well as Forest personnel will be prepared to deal with such a situation. All police stations in-charges will be properly sensitised on such matters," the CM tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has also recommended a central agency probe into the firing incident on the Assam-Meghalaya border. "I have also discussed with the Assam Chief Minister about the incident. We demand that a central agency should investigate. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should inquire into and investigate the incident. The Assam government has also agreed and they will cooperate and they will also ask the Government of India for the same," CM Sangma said, ANI reported.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed amid the clashes at a disputed area on the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday after a truck allegedly carrying illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Mobile internet services have been suspended by the Meghalaya government in seven districts, while the Assam Police have sounded alert in the border districts. In a tweet, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma complained that the Assam police and forest guards "entered the state and resorted to unprovoked firing".

Assam Police officials, however, contended that the truck was intercepted in the West Karbi Anglong district by forest guards and a mob from Meghalaya attacked the guards and policemen from Assam, which forced the Assam side to resort to firing to bring the situation under control.

Five people who died in the incident were Meghalaya residents while one is an Assam forest guard. Both state governments have announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of each deceased as compensation.