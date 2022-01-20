Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: Amit Shah Meets CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma & Conrad Sangma

In an effort to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his residence in New Delhi.

Soon after the meeting concluded, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted by ANI saying, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah listened to the representation given today. He told us that now Home Ministry will call us again for a meeting with officials after January 26, to take the discussion forward."

On the other hand, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma took to Twittter and said:

Called on Hon’ble HM, @AmitShah ji with HCM of Assam, @himantabiswa ji and apprised him on the reports of the Regional Committees.



He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. MHA will examine the reports & we will meet HM again post 26th Jan

On Wednesday, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had informed that he along with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to submit the recommendation of the two states so as to resolve the boundary dispute.

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with representatives of all political parties on the Assam-Meghalaya border issue at State Guest House, Koinadhara. During the meeting, CM Sarma briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far on the issue. The meeting had in attendance Assam ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Debabrata Saikia.

Assam-Meghalaya border row

Due to disagreements over the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969, both states share an 885 km-long border and contest claims on the demarcation of villages. Assam and Meghalaya are at loggerheads for more than four decades now pertaining to Langpih village, situated at the border of Assam's Kamrup and West Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya. The said village was a part of the Kamrup district during the British Raj and handed over to districts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills as a part of Meghalaya after it was declared an independent autonomous Indian state in the year 1972. Once the village was mapped out from Assam, both states have contended the border of the aforementioned village.

