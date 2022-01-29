Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: Pijush Hazarika Says Final Decision To Be Taken By Parliament

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said that a final decision on the inter-state boundary issues between Assam and Meghalaya will be taken by Parliament. His comments followed a meeting held in Guwahati between the governments of the two neighbouring states to discuss border issues. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma and ministers of both the state governments were present in the meeting. Assam and Meghalaya governments have agreed to resolve decades-long boundary disputes in six out of 12 areas.

"We will submit a report to our respective Chief Minister, who will, in turn, submit it to the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister. The final decision has to be taken by Parliament since the boundary demarcation within two states is the subject of Centre," said Hazarika while talking to the media.

'Give and take' formula

Recently, the Assam and Meghalaya cabinets have approved a ‘give-and-take’ formula to resolve the five-decade-old border dispute between the two states. In the first phase, issues of six of the 12 disputed areas will be resolved. The six areas that will be taken up for final settlement in the first phase are Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra. The other six areas, where the disputes are more complicated, would be taken up later.

As per the plan, the boundary demarcation is expected to be done after the due procedure in Parliament. The Survey of India will also be roped in for necessary inspections.

In 1972, Meghalaya was carved out of Assam and both states share a 733-km boundary. Over the years, the two neighbouring states have witnessed several skirmishes between various communities inhabiting the border areas.

(With agency inputs)