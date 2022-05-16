Assam Minister Apologises To Separatist Group After Receiving Ultimatum Over 'liar' Remark

In a bizarre incident, a sitting minister of Assam issued a public apology to proscribed separatist outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent. Sanjoy Kishan, BJP legislator and minister for welfare of tea tribes apologised to ULFA-I on Sunday, for allegedly calling its chief Paresh Barua a 'liar'.

The apology came after the banned militant outfit gave him a 24-hour ultimatum following his statement on Friday.

"I am sorry if I have hurt the sentiments of ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua with my statement. I didn't mean to hurt him. I was concerned about the youths joining the banned militant outfit," he said while speaking to media persons.

Kishan is a BJP MLA from Tinsukia in eastern Assam, where Ulfa-I is believed to still have a strong influence.

Kishan also said that he is in the favour of the peace deal with ULFA (I), adding, "Under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the peace negotiations process with ULFA(I) are heading smoothly."

ULFA-Independent demands apology from Assam Minister

Earlier on Friday, the minister had reacted to the ULFA-I's decision of awarding death sentences to two youths for allegedly being state police agents and for the death of Biju Gogoi, who according to the outfit had committed suicide. Kishan said that Paresh Barua was a 'liar.'

Following the statement, the militant group sought an apology from the minister within 24 hours, threatening to ban him from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

"If Kishan doesn't apologize within 24 hours, he will be declared banned in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. No one should attend any program of Kishan. ULFA (I) will not be responsible for the consequences people who support Kishan face," ULFA had warned.

The outfit warned that any person who would support the minister or attend his programs would have to face dire consequences for which the "ULFA-I would not be responsible".

The incident has created a controversy in the state, with many people questioning why a minister, who took oath under the Constitution, needs to bow down to a fugitive terrorist.