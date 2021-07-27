Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: Congress Questions Amit Shah's Role; Demands Accountability

The Congress party on Tuesday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the clash between the Assam and Manipur police leading to at least 5 deaths. Extending his condolences to the kin of those killed, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that Shah had "failed" India by allegedly sowing hatred into the lives of people. Other leaders of the party raised questions about such a deadly clash taking place merely a day after the senior BJP leader wrapped up his visit to the Northeast.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told the media, "What has happened on the border of Assam and Mizoram is deeply hurtful and painful. Our condolences to the families of the aggrieved policemen who have lost their lives in this painful incident. But who is responsible for it? There are BJP-NDA governments both in Assam as well as Mizoram. And if the Chief Ministers and governments cannot control law and order and are exhorting people to clash with themselves, then they have no right to stay in power. Dismiss such governments."

"What is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? If he cannot control internal law and order in India, then what will happen to the country? So, either Amit Shah should go home or he should fix accountability and give compensation to the families of the deceased police personnel and ensure that our brothers and sisters in the two states do not clash in this fashion," he added.

Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed. I hope the injured recover soon.



HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences. #AssamMizoramBorder pic.twitter.com/HJ3n2LHrG8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2021

Chief Minister Assam is ready to pass the buck, forgetting that he claimed the credit for the growth of NEDA for so many years. Is this unprecedented tragedy the outcome of his back channel manouvering for NEDA ? https://t.co/gpvye3TUoi — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 26, 2021

The border dispute between Assam & Mizoram is getting worse. @AmitShah ji just visited north east and left without solving this issue. BJP led NEDA is a total failure. pic.twitter.com/FnFwQZJ0kM — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) July 26, 2021

The Assam-Mizoram border clash

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

While both states agreed to maintain the status quo in the no man's land in the border area, the residents of Assam and Mizoram clashed twice in the space of a week in October 2020. The clashes on Monday resulted in the death of Assam Police personnel Swapan Roy, Liton Suklabaidya, MH Barbhuyia, N Hussain and S Barbhuyia and left more than 50 persons injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU. Assam and Manipur have issued conflicting statements on the incident.

On its part, the Assam government stated that Mizoram breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity. When the Assam officials initially visited the area to defuse tensions, they were allegedly attacked by a mob of miscreants who were supported by the Mizoram Police. In the latter half of the day, the situation escalated when the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians.

However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that 200 Assam Police personnel overran a duty post manned by the state police and assaulted civilians who had gathered at the site. According to him, the Mizoram Police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation and dialled Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as well as Mizoram CM Zoramthanga who agreed to pull back their forces.