Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: PM Modi, Amit Shah & Others Hold Key Meeting In Parliament

An important meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at Prime Minister's office on Wednesday, July 28. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The meeting was focused on Assam-Mizoram border disputes as both Assam and Mizoram Chief Ministers had sought Home Miniter's interference in the issue.

On July 26, night a violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram leading to the death of seven police officers of Assam. More than 50 persons were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU.

Amit Shah's take on Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of both states on July 26 and asked them to resolve the border issues. According to sources, the two chief ministers have agreed to Shah's request, and both states' police personnel have now returned to the disputed spot.

In a telephonic chat, the Home Minister assessed the conflict's position and urged the two states' chief ministers to maintain peace and normalcy.

Earlier, Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with chief ministers from northeast states during his two-day visit to Meghalaya last weekend.

Assam govt to move Supreme Court over the issue

On July 27, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court over the border issue with Mizoram. He added that the matter is not political, but a pending issue for a long time. In addition, Sarma also asserted that the matter is between the states and not political parties.

"This is a reserve forest area. With the help of satellite imaging, you can see how the encroachment has taken place. Assam Govt has also decided to move Supreme Court with a (law) suit over this: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on violent clash at Assam-Mizoram border yesterday," he said.

This is not a political issue. This is a boundary dispute between two states. This is a long-standing border dispute. There was dispute even at the time when Congres govt was there on both sides. This is a dispute between two states, not between two political parties: Assam CM pic.twitter.com/dhuBpwDfbq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

(Image credit: PTI)