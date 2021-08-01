Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Himanta Sarma Avers 'focus Is On Keeping Spirit Of NE Alive'

Amid the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday has urged Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to resolve the crisis through discussion. Taking to Twitter, Sarma has stated that the main focus should be to keep North-East India's spirit alive. In addition, the Assam CM also acknowledged that the clashes were unacceptable for people of both states. Sarma also revealed that his Mizoram counterpart would call him after his quarantine.

Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive. What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states. Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM had promised to call me post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2021

Mizoram Police file FIR against Assam CM

Earlier on Saturday, the tussle over the Assam-Mizoram border dispute peaked as Mizoram Police filed an FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Along with Sarma, Assam IGP Anurag Aggarwal, Cachar DIG Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar SP Chandrakant Nimbalkar, Dholai Police Station officer-in-charge Sahab Uddin and 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel were also booked. The FIR was filed on July 26.

The FIR stated that over 200 Assam Police personnel came to the Mizoram border outpost in Vairengte on Monday and tried to "forcibly" occupy whilst stating that it was an "encroachment" on the Forest Reserve. It also alleged that the Assam side planned to construct a camp under the direct orders of Himanta Biswa Sarma. The FIR further alleged that the Mizoram Police fired only in response to their Assam counterparts. Issuing a response on the matter, Sarma has expressed his willingness to cooperate in any probe. He also took to Twitter and asserted that the case should be transferred to a neutral agency.

Assam-Mizoram border clashes

The clashes between the two sides occurred on Monday and Assam has alleged that Mizoram breached the existing status quo by beginning the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area. The Assam government has also alleged that the Mizoram side built an armed camp in the same area. Moreover, the Assam government has also claimed that Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in the death of six police officials and left over 50 people injured.