Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute:Gaurav Gogoi Condemns Clashes, Gives Adjournment Notice In LS

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday condemned the fresh clashes near the Assam-Mizoram border, launching an attack at Home Minister Amit Shah who had met the leaders of the two states just days before the incident. The Congress MP said that he had hoped for a resolution after the HM's meeting, however, the war-like clashes that followed thereafter had come as a big contrast to the purpose of the meeting. Praying for the recovery of the injured officers, Gogoi revealed that he had given an adjournment motion notice in parliament to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

"I pray to god for the health of all the officers in the hospital. The entire Mizoram-Assam border dispute has not emerged overnight. It's an age-old issue but over the last few months, small-scale clashes were breaking out between the forces of the two states. This is why I requested Home Minister Amit Shah that during his meeting with the Northeast CMs, he discuss the dispute with the two CMs," Gaurav Gogoi said.

He added, "I hoped for a solution. But what happened? Amit Shah ji came back, all of them clicked photos and two days later a war-like violent attack has broken out that we had not witnessed for years. On one side, Amit Shah ji said the PM Modi has ushered in peace in the Northeast. I saw in reports that light-machine guns were used, are we fighting on our borders? We are all citizens, then why is this happening against each other? I have given an adjournment motion in parliament. I want that the matter be discussed in detail."

Assam-Mizoram Border dispute

As per the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, the row started when Mizoram allegedly breached the existing status quo of the Assam Mizoram border by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti and "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in Lailapur. A mob of miscreants backed by the Mizoram police allegedly attacked the Assam Police after the latter went to check the construction of an armed camp in the disputed Lailapur area. Over 50 police officers from Assam have received critical injuries in the attack, while at least 6 are reported to be dead.

The Mizoram government has put out a different version of events. Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana has claimed that around 200 Assam Police personnel came to the Vairengte autorickshaw stand and overran a duty post manned by the state police. He has accused the Assam Police of lathi charging and firing tear gas at unarmed civilians when they reached the site to inquire about the situation, leading to several injuries. According to him, the Mizoram Police personnel fired at the Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.