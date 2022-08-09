Assam, Mizoram Sign Joint Statement On Resolving Border Dispute; Next Meeting In October

The Assam and Mizoram governments signed a joint statement on Tuesday after a ministerial-level discussion in Aizawal to take forward the process of resolution of the boundary dispute between the two states. Following the development, news agency ANI reported that the next meeting between the high-level delegations of two states will take place at Guwahati in October this year.

According to the joint statement, both the states have agreed to promote and maintain peace to prevent any untoward incident along the borders. Apart from this, it was also noted that the Deputy Commissioners of the bordering districts of both states shall meet at least once in two months.

Following today's meeting of Assam-Mizoram boundary, signed a joint statement with Hon'ble Mizoram Home Minister Shri Lalchamliana. pic.twitter.com/tx7SLhNUUm — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) August 9, 2022

The discussion held in Aizawl also discussed that the economic activities, including cultivation and farming, along the borders of the two states, will not be disturbed and will be allowed to continue regardless of the administrative control.

Terming the meeting a positive step, Assam Minister Atul Bora on Twitter wrote, ''We are hopeful that today's meeting will go a long way in finding amicable solutions and convey positive message to the people living on either side of the border. I thank Honourable CM Dr Himanta Biswa and Honourable Mizoram CM Zoramthanga for their keenness to resolve border issues.''

We are hopeful that today's meeting will go a long way in finding amicable solutions & convey positive message to the people living on either side of the border.



I thank Hon. CM Dr @himantabiswa & Hon. Mizoram CM Shri @ZoramthangaCM for their keenness to resolve border issues. pic.twitter.com/bPJEoVM5zd — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) August 9, 2022

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana, who represented Mizoram in the talks with the Assam delegation on Tuesday stressed that "give and take policy is the basic component of any border talks. The minister further hoped that the next meeting in Guwahati will be a step forward in resolving border disputes.

Notably, the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam is a decades-old issue and mainly comes from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933. The former goes by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which includes areas that fall under the latter's territory, while Assam assumes the rules as per the 1933 demarcation as its constitutional boundary. 7 people, including 6 policemen were killed in a clash that took place at the border area last year and around 60 were injured.

Following the dispute, the Mizoram and Assam delegations earlier in August last year met to find a lasting solution to the border issue.

Chief Ministers of both states last year in November met over the border issue in presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. With regards to the meeting, both the states agreed to form panels of their own involving all stakeholders to resolve the border dispute through dialogue.