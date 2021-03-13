Assam MLA Shiladitya Dev Returns To BJP Fold Days After Quitting Party

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Shiladitya Dev who had quit the BJP earlier this week has returned to the party's fold. Shiladitya Dev had resigned after he was denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming polls. Following his return to the saffron camp, Dev has decided to opt out from contesting the elections. Moreover, Assam minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP National General Secretary Dilip Saikia met Mr Dev at his home on Friday.

Terming his presence as an 'important member', Shiladitya Dev opined that if Congress wins the upcoming polls then it will eventually lead to the dominance of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, considering the alliance between the two parties. An old-timer in the saffron party and with deep roots in the RSS, Dev was replaced by Ramakrishna Ghosh for the Hojai constituency. Following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the assembly seat became BJP's stronghold.

Shiladitya Dev is among 12 legislators who have been denied election tickets this time. Instead, the saffron party has fielded fresh faces for their respective constituencies. Another MLA who raised the concern was Dilip Paul, an old-timer with the BJP who spoke up after he was not fielded from Silchar.

Currently, the BJP is in talks with the incumbent legislators in several constituencies. The party's decision to field new candidates is a result of its strategy to avoid the division of votes. BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma has maintained that Shiladitya Dev will be involved in the party's campaign. Apart from Dev, the BJP is also trying to reach out to Dilip Paul who had already filed a nomination to contest independently.

Assam polls

Assembly election in Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands. The BJP on other hand has forged an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

(With PTI Inputs)