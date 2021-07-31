Assam MLA Sushanta Borgohain Resigns From Congress; Likely To Join BJP On August 2

Amid growing speculation that he is set to join BJP, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Friday. Two days earlier, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee had served him a show-cause notice asking for clarification on his political future by July 31. Speaking to ANI, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah stated that his party is consulting legal experts on this latest development.

In his resignation letter sent to Borah, Borgohain wrote, "My resignation from a party, which was like a family to me, has to be read in conjunction with the changed internal political atmosphere within the party, something I tried very hard to change so that the party remains relevant in a state like Assam. Unfortunately, all the efforts in this direction proved futile, compelling me to take this ultimate decision and the exact reasons for such a painful move on my part have already been conveyed to the senior leadership of the party both in the state and at the centre". After facing defeat in 2016, he wrested the seat in the 2021 Assembly polls by defeating incumbent BJP MLA Kushal Dowari by 2,006 votes.

On the sidelines of a function in Kokrajhar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed, "On August 2, Sushanta Borgohain is likely to join the BJP. There is a possibility of 2-3 more MLAs joining the BJP in coming days". Borgohain's possible induction into BJP is perceived as an attempt to give a robust representation to the Ahom community. After Congress was trounced in the Assembly election, 4-time party MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi too had joined BJP days after resigning as a legislator on June 18.

Congress suffers setback in Assam polls

In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the 2021 Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. On the other hand, Congress formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. However, the opposition tie-up proved to be no match for NDA as the latter managed to retain power in the state.

As part of the ruling alliance, BJP, AGP and UPPL won 60, 9 and 6 seats respectively. As far as Mahajot is concerned, Congress secured 29 seats followed by AIUDF, BPF and CPI(M) whose candidates won in 16, 4 and 1 constituencies respectively. Most of the prominent candidates including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP president Atul Bora won their seats with a convincing margin.

(With PTI inputs)