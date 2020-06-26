Assam Model: How The State Is Micro Managing COVID-19 Outbreak

With an increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases, the state of Assam is facing a major challenge. The challenge is managing the COVID-19 outbreak within a set boundary while ensuring that the community transmission doesn't deteriorate further infecting a large population of the state. Since June 15, the city of Guwahati has been witnessing massive mobilization of health workers across all 31 wards of the Guwahati Municipality area. The drive is to facilitate swab testing at the doorstep.

"No state in India has been putting in such effort to facilitate mass testing of people for COVID-19," said Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Health Minister of the state.

Target of testing 50,000 samples by June 30

After the 25 cases were reported from the city, which do not have any travel history, the Health department swung into action. On June 13, the state government announced that in Guwahati alone 50,000 samples will be tested. So far, the Health department has tested 10,617 samples, out of which 762 positive cases have been reported. The target is to test 50,000 samples by June 30.

To facilitate the public to have easy access at their doorstep, makeshift COVID Hospitals have been made in each ward. These centers not just collect swab, but also act as an important tool in managing the fight against COVID-19 at the micro-level in the community. These centers are run by an MBBS doctor, 4 nurses, and one lab technician.

"We have so far tested 10,617 samples in 31 centres excluding Gauhati Medical College Hospital and Mahendra Mohan Choudhary Hospital. We will achieve the target of 50,000 samples very soon," Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Keeping in view the number of increasing cases, the Kamrup Metro district will enter into a complete lockdown from Sunday midnight. So far, 6,646 positive cases have been reported in Assam out of which 2603 cases are active. The recovery rate of the state is among the five top states of the country whereas the mortality rate is lowest in the country.

