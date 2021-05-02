Assam: MoS Jitendra Singh Thanks Voters, Says 'People Realised Benefits Of BJP-led Govt'

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes its way towards victory in Assam, party leader Jitendra Singh, thanking the people of the state, claimed that they have realized the benefit of the government both at the state and the Centre, and on the basis of that, have chosen to bring the party back in power for the second time.

#AssamAssemblyPoll: I thank the people of #Assam from the bottom of my heart for having reposed faith in #BJP and voted in support from across all the sections to give a second term with a spectacular decisive mandate. Credit goes to PM Sh @NarendraModi who

1/3 pic.twitter.com/ltRGO6OLx7 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 2, 2021

Talking about the BJP regime in the state, he said, "Over the last 7 years, Assam has witnessed a revolutionary transformation. Earlier, the state was always in news for insurgency, militant encounters, road blockades or languishing development projects, but now, it has undergone a change in these areas."

Besides, while speaking about the amazing work done to change all these factors, he also talked about work done in the COVID-19 scenario. Talking about which, he said, "Assam with the collective efforts of the administration and the civil society fared better than many other states of the country." Listing all these points, he went on to say, "The people of Assam and the common masses were happy and they wanted this arrangement to continue and that is why they have chosen to bring back the government. "

Singh also took the opportunity to reiterate that the party has not yet taken a decision on who would be the Chief Minister if elected to power, which seems most likely right. Pointing out that BJP is democratic in spirit, and will decide this in a democratic way, he added, "Once the counting is over, and the results are notified, the decision will be taken with consultation of the highest echelon of BJP leaders."

Meanwhile, celebrations have already begun in the state. The workers of the BJP have already started distributing sweets in the BJP office in Guwahati.

Assam: Bharatiya Janata Praty (BJP) workers celebrate by distributing sweets at party office in Guwahati, as official trends show BJP leading in 57 seats. pic.twitter.com/Eh32Irc8Io — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

BJP back in power?

The State elections that took place in three phases, saw a major contest between the BJP and Congress, with both the parties playing on the CAA and NRC cards. While the BJP pledged to protect genuine Indian citizens and detect illegal 'infiltrators', Congress guaranteed law against CAA. Which of the two points attracted the people of Assam more that will only be clear once the final results are out. What we know as of now is, in line with the exit polls prediction, which projected BJP-led NDA alliance is leading with over 76 seats against Congress, which is leading on 49. In the 126-seat assembly in Assam, at least 64 seats are required by any party/alliance to form the next government.

(Credit-PTI)