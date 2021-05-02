West Bengal
Assam: MoS Jitendra Singh Thanks Voters, Says 'People Realised Benefits Of BJP-led Govt'

Jitendra Singh on Sunday came forward to thank the people of Assam as BJP gets massive mandate for the second term

Assam election

PTI


As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes its way towards victory in Assam, party leader Jitendra Singh, thanking the people of the state, claimed that they have realized the benefit of the government both at the state and the Centre, and on the basis of that, have chosen to bring the party back in power for the second time. 

Talking about the BJP regime in the state, he said, "Over the last 7 years, Assam has witnessed a revolutionary transformation.  Earlier, the state was always in news for insurgency, militant encounters, road blockades or languishing development projects, but now, it has undergone a change in these areas."

Besides, while speaking about the amazing work done to change all these factors, he also talked about work done in the COVID-19 scenario. Talking about which, he said, "Assam with the collective efforts of the administration and the civil society fared better than many other states of the country." Listing all these points, he went on to say, "The people of Assam and the common masses were happy and they wanted this arrangement to continue and that is why they have chosen to bring back the government. "

Singh also took the opportunity to reiterate that the party has not yet taken a decision on who would be the Chief Minister if elected to power, which seems most likely right. Pointing out that BJP is democratic in spirit, and will decide this in a democratic way, he added, "Once the counting is over, and the results are notified, the decision will be taken with consultation of the highest echelon of BJP leaders."

Meanwhile, celebrations have already begun in the state. The workers of the BJP have already started distributing sweets in the BJP office in Guwahati. 

BJP back in power?

The State elections that took place in three phases, saw a major contest between the BJP and Congress, with both the parties playing on the CAA and NRC cards. While the BJP  pledged to protect genuine Indian citizens and detect illegal 'infiltrators', Congress guaranteed law against CAA. Which of the two points attracted the people of Assam more that will only be clear once the final results are out. What we know as of now is, in line with the exit polls prediction, which projected BJP-led NDA alliance is leading with over 76 seats against Congress, which is leading on 49. In the 126-seat assembly in Assam, at least 64 seats are required by any party/alliance to form the next government.

(Credit-PTI)

