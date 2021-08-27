Assam: MP Gaurav Gogoi Believes Congress Should Fight The BJP On Its Own In The State

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said that it was time for the party to be 'independent of the Grand Alliance" in Assam. He also stated that Congress could give a good fight to the BJP. In a statement, the Lok Sabha MP shared that he had a meeting with the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah where he discussed the future of the Grand Alliance.

Gogoi believes Congress can fight BJP on its own

MP Gaurav Gogoi believed that Congress was the only party that could take on the BJP and give the ruling party a good fight in the next assembly polls in 2026. Gogoi who is the son of late CM Tarun Gogoi, who was at the helm of affairs for 15 years in Assam also thought that it was the best time for the Congress to be completely independent in the state. However, he also said, "The party organisation however needs to be strengthened across the state, including in constituencies where there are MLAs of the Alliance. Within the Assam assembly, the party may continue to consult other opposition parties if and when the BJP government brings anti-people policy."

Grand Alliance without Congress?

Gogoi in a statement mentioned that he had a one-on-one meeting with APCC President Bhupen Borah who asked him for his views on the future of the Grand Alliance. The 10 party Grand Alliance which is led by Congress was formed before the 2021 Assembly Elections in the state. Besides the Congress, it comprises of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Jimochayan (Deori) People’s Party (JDPP), Adivasi National Party (ANP), CPM, CPI, CPI (ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, Bodoland People’s Party (BPF) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Gogoi stated, "Prior to this the party had fulfilled its duty as an opposition party on its own." The Alliance had won 50 seats in the assembly polls with Congress securing 29 seats, AIDUF 16, BPF four and the CPI(M) one. Gogoi while concluding said, "People have huge expectations from the Congress and if we fulfil these, we will form the next government in 2026. These sentiments are not only mine but that of thousands of party workers across the state."

Image: PTI