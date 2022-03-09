Assam Municipal Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Takes Lead On 74 Civic Bodies; AGP In 2

Trends at 12 AM

BJP leads in 74 Assam municipal boards, Asom Gana Parishad in 2

BJP: 74

CONG: 1

AGP: 2

IND: 2

AIUDF: 0

The counting of votes for the crucial Assam civic polls began at 8 AM on Wednesday, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking an early lead. As per the state election commission, the BJP was leading in 296 wards of the total 977 wards across 80 municipalities, followed by Others in 62 wards and Congress 33 by 10 AM.

Voting for the 80 Municipal Boards in Assam was held on March 5 to decide the fate of 2,532 candidates. More than 16 lakh voters comprising 8.32 lakh males, 8.41 lakh females, and 17 transgender had exercised their franchise in the civic polls.

The ruling BJP has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP’s ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup informed that EVMs were used for the first time instead of ballot papers in civic elections in the state.

An estimated 70 percent voter turnout was registered in the civic body polls in Assam on Sunday, which ended peacefully, the State Election Commission said.