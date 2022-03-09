Assam Municipal Elections: BJP Registers Landslide Victory By Bagging 807 Out Of 977 Wards

With less than 24 hours to go for counting of the votes in five states where assembly elections were held recently, Bharatiya Janata Party had a major reason to celebrate as the party registered a grand victory in the Assam Municipal elections. The party, alongside ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), won 77 out of 80 Boards and 807 out of 977 wards. The BJP won 742 wards while the AGP came out victorious in 65 wards. The poll results were declared by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) on Wednesday.



The Assam Municipal elections saw 59 candidates emerging as winners, uncontested. For the first time, polling was conducted via EVMs in the civic body polls. The Mariani Municipal Board pulled up a surprise with Independant candidates winning 7 out of 10 wards while the remaining three were won by the BJP. There were also five hung Municipal Boards, the ASEC said.



On the defeat faced by the Congress, the party's state Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said, rise and fall is a part of electoral politics and every party has to go through the peaks and troughs. "We have to work hard for good times and have to wait patiently for the opportunity. I accept the responsibility of the municipal board results," Borah said in a tweet.

BJP's victory reflects people's trust in PM Modi's vision: Assam CM Himanta

Taking to Twitter to express his excitement on the thumping victory, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam wrote, "The grand victory of BJP in the Assam Municipal Election reflects the trust of all sections of the society in Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas. Grateful to the people for this massive mandate."

PM Modi credits party workers' efforts for landslide victory in Assam Municipal Elections

PM Narendra Modi thanked the people of Assam for showing their support to the BJP and the allied parties. He also lauded the party workers for their efforts and service among the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and tweeted, "The landslide victory in Assam municipal elections reflects people’s unwavering trust in PM Narendra Modi led BJP’s politics of development. Grateful to the people of Assam for their continued support,"

Assam Municipal Elections

The polling to 80 municipal boards across the state was held on March 6. An estimated 70% voter turnout was registered.

A total of 2,532 candidates were in the fray with more than 16 lakh voters comprising 8.32 lakh males, 8.41 lakh females, and 17 transgender had voted in the civic polls.

The ruling BJP had fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.