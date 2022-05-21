Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, May 21, slammed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said that Assam never "negotiated peace" with India. CM Sarma's reaction came in response to the Wayanad MP's remarks at the Ideas for India conference at Cambridge University in London.

"This is the height of fake intellectualism! Assam never 'negotiated peace' with India. With Gandhiji's support, Gopinath Bordoloi had to struggle to keep Assam with Bharat Mata since Nehru left us to be with Pakistan as per Cabinet Mission Plan. Get your facts right, Mr Gandhi," the Assam CM tweeted while sharing a video of a suited and booted Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi at the Idea for India conclave held in the United Kingdom said that a negotiation emerged out of the freedom movement. The Congress leader said that Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu got together and negotiated peace with India.

"What emerged out of freedom movement was a negotiation between these states and identities and religion. So India emerged bottom-up and all these states UP, Maharashtra, Assam, and Tamil Nadu got together and negotiated peace. From this union of states, which required a conversation, emerged the instrument of that conversation- the Constitution, the idea that one man will have one vote, the election system, the IIT, and the IIM. All these emerged from unions that provided the constitution that allowed these conversations to take place because it is a negotiation. Now, there is a systematic attack on the institutions that allow conversation," Rahul Gandhi had said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Indian Foreign Services has changed' statement at the UK concave has invoked the response of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

"I was talking to some bureaucrats from Europe and they said the IFS has completely changed and won’t listen to anything — they are arrogant. Now they just tell us what orders they are getting, there is no conversation; you can’t do that,” the Member of Indian Parliament from Wayanad said.

EAM Jaishankar expressed his agreement to Rahul Gandhi that Foreign Services in India has changed. "Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others. No, it's not called Arrogance. It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest," the EAM wrote.

