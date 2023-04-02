Assam: Opposition Demands Probe Alleging Corruption In Guwahati Flyover Contract

The opposition parties in Assam demanded a probe, alleging corruption in giving contracts linked to a flyover in Guwahati.

The Congress, Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) demanded a high-level investigation into the allegations related to the Super Market flyover.

"The Super Market flyover was inaugurated on November 4, 2021 by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and as per media reports, over Rs 45 lakh was spent for only the inauguration ceremony.

"But the tender for the inauguration programme was invited almost five months after the flyover was officially inaugurated and the work order was given to the contractor after seven months," Congress spokesperson Manjit Mahanta alleged, addressing a press conference.

He alleged that the firm which was given the contract was linked to Sarma's family.

"We demand a high-level inquiry into it," Mahanta said.

Raijor Dal vice-president Rasel Hussain said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should probe the allegation if "they have courage".

"The PWD is under the chief minister. We don't want anybody to point fingers at our chief minister. But, if such big allegations are levelled at his department and family members, what hope do we have? "We demand an independent investigation into these allegations," he added.

AJP spokesperson Ziaur Rahman said it is shocking that the tender was invited five months after the work was completed.

"Only an independent probe by a sitting high court judge can find the truth and that is our demand," he said.

Repeated attempts to get a response from the Chief Minister's Office did not yield any result. The state BJP spokespersons were also not immediately available for comment.