Assam Passes Bill To Scrap State-run Madrassas, No Mention Of Sanskrit Tol; Oppn Walks Out

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill abolishing state-run madrassas amid protest by the Opposition legislators, who staged a walk-out after their demand to send the law to the Select Committee was rejected.

The bill, which awaits the Governor’s approval, proposes to stop government funding for madrassas and convert them into general schools with effect from April 1, 2021. Under the bill, the State Madrassa Education Board, Assam, will also be dissolved, but will not impact the allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The bill proposes to abolish the two existing acts -- The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

Passed through a voice vote

Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami placed the bill through voice vote, which was cleared with the support from BJP's alliance partners - the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Glad that the Bill pertaining to repeal of Provincialisation of Madrassas has been passed, even as @INCAssam and @AIUDFOfficial expectedly staged a walkout in Assembly. All Madrassas, being run under government stands converted into regular educational institute wef April 1, 2021 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 30, 2020

State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would soon introduce another bill to regulate private madrassas as well. He said the state government will register private madrassas only if they include science, maths and other subjects in their teachings along with religious education.

However, Wednesday's bill did not cover, or even mention the Sanskrit tols (centres of Vedic education), which Sarma had earlier said would also be abolished along with Islamic madrassas as the government cannot fund religious education as it is a “secular entity”.

"What Yogi did not do in UP, BJP did in Assam": AIUDF

AIUDF legislator Rafikul Islam attacked the BJP government, terming the bill as having an election agenda. He pointed out that several universities impart Vedic education and Islamic teachings. He said, what Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not do in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has done in Assam. The AIUDF leader challenged the Assam government saying he would help those who oppose the law in the court.

Hitting back at the Opposition Congress and AIUDF, Sarma said his government is ready to face anyone challenging the law in the court. He also said that the decision to scrap state funding was based on responses from a survey of madrassa students who wanted "general education”.

