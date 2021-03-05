Assam Polls: AIDUF Chief Attacks BJP, Says 'Mahagathbandhan's Only Aim Is To Defeat Party'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Bahruddin Ajmal on Friday stated that the only aim of the Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam is to ensure BJP's defeat. He said, "In our alliance, seat sharing is not an issue. We have a one-point program, only one target which is to ensure BJP's farewell from Assam."

"We are working with a mood to sacrifice. In the coalition, some adjustments in seat-sharing will be made and within 24 hours the grand alliance's seat-sharing agreement and details will be made public", he added,

"Promises left unfulfilled"

Alleging that PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal did not fulfill any of the promises they made to the people of Assam, Ajmal highlighted that it would the main poll issue. He further went on to promise that the alliance would help the deprived tea garden workers and solve the CAA, NRC issues if they happen to come to power.

Elaborating on the CAA, NRC issue, he said, "The Mahagathbandhan government will not allow any illegal Bangladeshi to stay in Assam. BJP may have lent them support. We will not."

"We also end the problem of D-voters (doubtful voters) in Assam. It is a big issue in the state," he added.

He also promised that the lingering issue of flood in Assam would be looked into and worked upon.

Addressing the issue of inflation and unemployment, he stated, "The price of dal, rice, and fruit have skyrocketed. PM Modi said that he will give 2 crore jobs in the whole of India but till today he has not given a single job.

"Today, our children are going out of Assam to study. Incidents of rapes have happened there, and that's all because the government could not set up educational institutions, leaving the students with no option but to leave to another city," he added while touching upon education.

Among the many promises he made, are also the revival of the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district. He also promised to issue 'Land Pattas' and build houses for the landless people in Assam.

Highlighting the poor medical condition in the state, he said, "Whereas there should be one doctor for a population of 1300 and a nurse for a population of 3000, in my constituency of Dhubri there is not a single gynaecologist for 18 lakh people." He assured to change this situation if given a chance.

Assam Polls

The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress, and swearing-in of the current Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal. Now that the tenure of Sonowal is coming to an end, Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

