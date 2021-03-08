Assam Polls: AIUDF Announces First List Of 16 Candidates; Nominates 7 Sitting MLAs Again

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a major constituent of the Opposition Congress-led Grand Alliance, has released the first list of 16 candidates for the Assam assembly election.

Making the announcement on Sunday night, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal said he has renominated seven of its 13 sitting MLAs. The party has put 11 candidates in alliance with its partners while it has decided to go for a friendly contest in five seats.

The AIUDF joined hands with the Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML, and the Anchalik Gana Morcha for the upcoming Assam polls.

AIUDF fields 16 candidates

Aminul Islam is one of the seven renominated candidates contesting from the Dhing seat - the only constituency in the list that is going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

The other six such contestants include - Suzamuddin Laskar (Katlicherra), Nizamuddin Choudhury (Algapur), Nazrul Haque (Dhubri), Nijanur Rahman (Gauripur), Hafiz Bashir Ahmed (Bilasipara West), and Dr Hafiz Rafiqul Islam (Jania).

The AIUDF chief's brother Sirajuddin Ajmal has been nominated for the Jamunamukh constituency, replacing his elder Ajmal's son and sitting MLA Abdur Rahim Ajmal.

Phani Talukdar, Aminul Islam (advocate), and Karimuddin Barbhuiya have been nominated for Bhabanipur, Mankachar, and Sonai constituencies respectively.

The party will go in for a friendly contest in five seats, for which it nominated Minakshi Rahman from Sarukhetri, Rafiqul Islam from Jaleswar, Mujibur Rahman from Dalgaon, Ashraful Hussain from Chenga, and Rajib Ahmed from Bagbar.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6.

