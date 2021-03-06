Assam Polls: AJP Chief Confident Of Winning Polls; Says 'BJP, Congress Betrayed State'

Touting Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) as a secular party, its chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Saturday exuded confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to Republic TV, Gogoi said his party, along with the Raijor Dal will fight against national political parties like Congress and BJP. He said the AJP was founded as a result of the betrayal of larger parties that have ruled Assam for many decades.

"We are not in favour of any political party. We have seen the character of all national and communal parties. The minority groups are attracted to us because of our secular character. We always stand up for secularism. The indigenous people are also in our favour as we are raising our voices to protect their rights," he said, attacking the rival parties.

Assam Jatiya Parishad Gets Ship As Party Symbol For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Last week, the newly floated regional party in the state released the party’s registration number and symbol of a ‘Ship’ allotted by the Election Commission for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections.

AJP has forged an alliance with the Raijor Dal, led by jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi, for the upcoming state elections. After a two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti said that the two new regional parties have stitched an alliance.

Assam Assembly elections

With only weeks left for Assam to go to the polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high voltage election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state last week, where he also held several rounds of meetings with the state BJP leaders and office-bearers, and also addressed a rally in Guwahati. The Prime Minister had been there just a few days earlier. The Congress has allied with the Left and AIUDF in the state.

