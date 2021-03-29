Assam Polls :BJP's Himanta Biswas And Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Break Into Dance In Rallies

Amid the deafening noise of never-ending accusations and far-fetched promises in the heated battle of power, it rarely happens that you get to see a party leader groove to a number and entertain the crowd of millions who expect nothing but yet another boring election campaign. The rare has just happened, and not just once but twice, and the leaders are BJP's Himanta Biswas and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi.

Biwas, during an election campaign in Panery, broke into a dance, clapping and spinning on the beats of the music and the claps of his supporters. The fun was such, that he could not help but share a clip of it on his official Twitter handle later on. "Absolutely stunned by the vast crowd gathered here at Panery. Grateful to such love and support," a touched Biswas wrote.

Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi, also stunned the crowd when he broke into a dance. The joyous incident happened when Gogoi was addressing a rally in Nalbari, and after he was done, he twisted a little on an Assamese beat. The crowd also joined him, and what happened after was a sight to behold.

Fortunately, the sight was captured on camera and it was later shared by Gogoi himself on his Twitter account. "It was more of a festive occasion while we were campaigning in Nalbari, and we couldn't help but join in with the enthusiastic crowd dancing and expressing their optimism, joy, confidence in Congress's progressive vision for Assam," Gaurav Gogoi wrote

Assam Elections

In the first phase of assembly elections in Assam held on March 27, as many as 47 constituencies spanned across 12 districts went to the polls to decide the fate of 264 candidates from different political parties in the state. The voter turnout in the first phase of the elections was approximately 76 percent.

Assam is yet to hold the second and third phases of elections. In the second phase that is slated to take place on April 1, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to polls while in the third phase that is scheduled to take place on April 6, 40 constituencies in 12 districts will go to polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Credit- HIMANTABISWA/TWITTER)