Assam Polls: Cong Manifesto Promises 5 Lakh Jobs, No CAA, Loan Waivers For Women & Farmers

Pushing forward its Assam campaign, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam polls. Reiterating Congress' five guarantees - Law against CAA, 5 lakh govt jobs, Rs.365 daily wages to tea garden workers, Rs.2000/month to housewives, and the 200 units of free electricity to each household, Congress also listed its achievements in its 15-yeat term. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.
à¤¯à¤¹ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¥‚à¤²à¥€ à¤šà¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤œà¥‹ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤¯à¤¹ à¤…à¤¸à¤® à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤”à¤° à¤¯à¤¹ à¤…à¤¸à¤® à¤ªà¤° à¤†à¤•à¥à¤°à¤®à¤£ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ: à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ @RahulGandhi #AxomCongressorJanManifesto pic.twitter.com/MtclqOEIhFMarch 20, 2021
Live: Shri @RahulGandhi releases #AxomCongressorJanManifesto at PCC Office, Guwahati. https://t.co/NgahzLYRT9March 20, 2021
The Congress has formed a broad-based alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), Bodoland Democratic Front (BDF) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly election against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 126-member Assam house. CPI(ML) will contest alone, but support the 'Mahajot' alliance and RJD's Tejashwi has assured to campaign for the alliance. Congress has recently released an anti-CAA video in the traditional ‘Bhaowna’ tune, which has gone viral.
The grand alliance formed to 'save Assam' was kicked off by late CM Tarun Gogoi, who had reached out to Ajmal to seal a Congress-AIUDF alliance for the 2021 elections, as per reports - his last political act. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants that will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.