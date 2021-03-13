Last Updated:

Assam Polls: Congress Releases Star Campaigners' List; Gandhis In, Ghulam Nabi Azad Out

The Congress party has released its list of 30-star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. The list includes names of Gandhis but misses Azad

Written By
Gloria Methri
Assam polls

The Congress party on Thursday released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. The star campaigners' list contains names including Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Salman Khurshid, and Sushmita Dev. 

The list, submitted to the Election Commission of India, also includes Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Capt Amarinder Singh, and Bhupesh Baghel. Interestingly, the names of other senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, who are part of the G-23 group, were missing from the campaigners' list. 

List of Congress' star campaigners

Last month, Azad had led a campaign of the 'dissenters' in Jammu, where he proclaimed that 'Congress had weakened'. Several senior leaders including Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Kapil Sibal had joined him for a 'Shanti Sammelan' in the UT, vowing to 'strengthen, build and unite' the grand old party. 

Dissent within Congress continues?

The incident had led to an internal rift within Congress as the G23 group received backlash from fellow party leaders, who suggested Azad participate in the election campaigns instead of holding public rallies elsewhere. 

Following the backlash, Ghulam Nabi Azad affirmed that his priority was to ensure the victory of his party in the upcoming Assembly polls and had expressed willingness to campaign in whichever state he is invited by Congress or the local candidate. However, he remains missing from the star campaigners' list. 

In Assam, elections will be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls on April 6. 

(With inputs from agency)

First Published:
