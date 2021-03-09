Last Updated:

Assam Polls: Congress Workers Protest Outside Party HQ In Guwahati Against Leadership

Congress workers have gheraoed the grand old party's Headquarters Rajiv Bhawan at Guwahati ahead of the Assam polls to protest against the party's leadership

In another open revolt within the Congress, party workers have gheraoed the grand old party's Headquarters Rajiv Bhawan at Guwahati in the poll-bound state of Assam to protest against the leadership for depriving the Congress candidates by giving the Gauripur constituency seat to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), as per the seat-sharing agreement. It is also being said that supporters of several constituencies in the state have been vandalizing the party offices. 

One of the workers present at the protest furiously said, "We do not accept AIUDF, we are Congress workers and we want that seat, we want our party to win and form the government. If Abul Mia (Congress member) gets the ticket, our party can surely win the seat."

On Sunday night, AIUDF released the first list of 16 candidates for the Assam assembly election. AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal said that he has renominated seven of its 13 sitting MLAs. The party has put 11 candidates in alliance with its partners while it has decided to go for a friendly contest in five seats.

In January, Congress had announced the formation of a grand pre-poll alliance with the  AIUDF, along with CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) for the upcoming Assembly polls. A regional party, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, led by newly-formed Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan is also a part of the Opposition alliance.

Assam Assembly Polls 

The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress, and swearing-in of the current Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal. Now that the tenure of Sonowal is coming to an end,  Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

