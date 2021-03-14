Assam Polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma Lambasts Congress, Says 'Party Has No Value'

While addressing a mega rally in Assam attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, March 14, took a dig at Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying that the grand old party has no value.

Sarma said, "Congress's value is like that of a previous Rs 500 note. If you give that note to anyone now, you can't purchase anything. Congress has no value, no home. Only waiting to send Rahul Gandhi back to Italy." READ | Smriti Irani slams 'corrupt' Congress, says 'they never understood the ordeal of poor'

The BJP's star campaigners for Assam include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar, and Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress has also come up with its list of star campaigners. The list contains names including Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Salman Khurshid, and Sushmita Dev.

Assam Assembly Polls

The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress, and swearing-in of the current Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal. Now that the tenure of Sonowal is coming to an end, Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam (3-phase election)