Assam Polls: Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Made In China Everywhere'; Lists Congress' 5 Promises

Kicking off his two-day Assam visit, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, lashed out at the BJP, claiming that all benefits set aside for tea workers were going to top businessmen, while addressing tea workers in Dibrugarh, Assam. Listing Congress' poll promises, he alleged that the Centre was blocking schemes to Assam, repeating his dialogue of 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' (referring to Modi-Shah and Ambani-Adani). He later enjoyed a lunch with the workers at Chubwa Tea Estate, Dibrugarh, Assam. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

Rahul: 'Make in China everywhere'

"Tea gardens are being handled the same way as the airport matter. Our government gave security to the North East, to Assam. There were special packages worth thousands of crores, investment policies initiated by us have been cancelled. We guarantee you that when our government comes, the tea garden labourers will be given â‚¹ 365 daily wages," said Rahul Gandhi. READ | Rahul Gandhi attacks govt for not paying tributes to farmers who died during protest

Vowing to provide 5 lakh jobs to Assam citizens and not implement CAA, he added that Congress will provide 200 free units of electricity, Rs 2000 per month to housewives. Mocking PM Modi's flagship scheme 'Make in India', Gandhi gave a bizarre 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat push' he said that 'you see that mobile phones, shirts or shoes, you will see 'Made in India' not just 'Made in China' everywhere'. Taking a hit at RSS, he claimed that 'Nagpur' was not interested in social welfare, but in their own wealth- creation. Congress has recently released an anti-CAA video in the traditional ‘Bhaowna’ tune, which has gone viral.

Shri @RahulGandhi & Shri @bhupeshbaghel enjoy lunch with the workers at Chubwa Tea Estate, Dibrugarh, Assam and interact with them intimately to understand their needs & concerns.#AssamWelcomesRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/vUBTDozPyP — Congress (@INCIndia) March 19, 2021

Congress' poll promises

Congress has assured 50% reservation for women in government jobs if the 'Mahajot' alliance wis voted to power. Apart from this poll promise, the alliance has vowed to not implement CAA, increase daily wages of tea-workers to Rs 365, make Assam flood-free, provide five lakh government jobs to youth in 5 years, provide Rs 2,000 every month to homemakers as 'Grihini Samman', provide free electricity up to 200 units. The Congress has formed a broad-based alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), Bodoland Democratic Front (BDF) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly election against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 126-member Assam house. CPI(ML) will contest alone, but support the 'Mahajot' alliance and RJD's Tejashwi has assured to campaign for the alliance.

The grand alliance formed to 'save Assam' was kicked off by late CM Tarun Gogoi, who had reached out to Ajmal to seal a Congress-AIUDF alliance for the 2021 elections, as per reports - his last political act. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants that will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.