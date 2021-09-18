Last Updated:

Assam Rajya Sabha By-polls: Sonowal Thanks PM Modi For Candidacy; Promises Honest Work

Sonowal after being nominated as a candidate thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other senior BJP leaders and promised to work with devotion.

Sarbananda Sonowal

ANI/PTI


In preparedness of the Rajya Sabha by-elections, the BJP on Saturday announced Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the party candidate for Assam. Sonowal after being nominated as a candidate thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other senior BJP leaders and promised to work for the nation with devotion and honesty.

Sonowal replaces Daimary

Earlier, the BJP had announced the name of Sonowal for the nomination of one seat that had been left vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the assembly speaker. Sonowal was recently inducted into the Union Cabinet by PM Modi.

In a report by ANI, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and AYUSH, Sonowal said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP senior leader BL Santhosh and others. They have allowed me to work for the nation with devotion and honesty."

Rajya Sabha by-polls 

On September 9, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the by-polls of six Rajya Sabha seats in five states. Candidates have been given a deadline until September 22 to file their nominations. The proposed date for the elections is October 4.

The voting session will be held between 9 am to 5 pm, and vote counting will also be held on the same day. The Election Commission has instructed all the states contesting in the by-polls to strictly adhere to the 'broad guidelines' for COVID throughout the election process.

Five states with six vacancies will be going to the Rajya Sabha by-polls. This includes West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Among these, there are two vacancies in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK's KP Munuswamy and Vaithiyalingam resigned as members of the State Assembly.

The other states have one vacancy each. West Bengal is going to the polls for the Rajya Sabha seat left vacant by Manas Ranjan Bhunia. The leader had resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP in May. Maharashtra is going to by-polls for the seat of Rajeev Shankarrao Satav, who passed away on May 16 after contracting COVID. Madhya Pradesh is polling for the seat of Thaawarchand Gehlot, who resigned and took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka in July. Assam is holding elections for the seat of Biswajit Daimary.

