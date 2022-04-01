Assam Rajya Sabha Election: Counting To Begin Post Halt Due To Cong's Violation Claims

The counting for the Rajya Sabha elections in Assam will begin shortly after being halted for few hours as Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging a violation of norms by BJP legislators during voting on Thursday.

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha biennial election for two seats in Assam is scheduled to begin within the next 30-40 minutes, according to BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul. He also predicted that the BJP's candidates and those of its ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), will win the Assam Rajya Sabha election. "Our both candidates will win with a huge margin," Krishnendu Paul said.

The Opposition Congress, on the other hand, has suspended one of its MLAs, Siddique Ahmed, from primary membership after he willfully broke the party's three-line whip for the Rajya Sabha election.

Commenting on the same, Bhupen Kumar Borah, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said, "We have suspended Siddique Ahmed from the primary membership of our party after he deliberately disobeyed the Three-line whip issued by the party."

The result of the Assam Rajya Sabha biennial election is scheduled to be declared tonight only.

The ruling BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita for one seat, while the UPPL has nominated Rwngwra Narzary for the other. Opposition parties Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and Raijor Dal, on the other hand, have fielded Ripun Bora as their common candidate for one seat.

Meanwhile, the retirement of about one-third of the members of Rajya Sabha, once in two years, has turned out to be a unique event this year with several firsts marking the retirement of 72 members. For the group photo taken on such events, which is a coveted item for both the retiring and the continuing members, a record turnout of 203 members of Rajya Sabha was reported this morning including 23 women Members.

Besides, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the retiring “pool of performers”, and said that it is not often that a good number of strong Parliamentarians are retiring in one go. In his farewell speech, Naidu said, “A vast pool of considerable legislative experience, domain knowledge, Parliamentary skills and proven performance in the House is retiring. It is not often that such a pool of performers retires in one go.”



