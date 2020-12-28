Assam Repealing Bill 2020 Tabled In State Assembly Amidst Uproar By Opposition

The Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed tabling of the 'Assam Repealing Bill 2020', a bill the BJP calls historic. This bill once passed and comes into force, will shut all the government-run Madrassas of the State.

Education Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tabled the bill on the first day of the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The opposition Congress and AIUDF opposed tabling of the bill. The AIUDF MLAs also staged a walkout from the house.

By introducing the bill, the government wants to close all the government-run Madrassas and convert them into regular educational institutions.

Slamming the government for bringing the bill, Nurul Huda of the Congress said that the Madrassas are teaching Arabic, which is helping youths in getting jobs in the Middle East. "It will be an injustice to 1.10 crore people of the State," Huda said.

Similarly, another Congress MLA Sherman Ali demanded developing the Madrassas as Center of Excellence for Arabic Language on the lines the government has taken for the Sanskrit tols.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said that instead of the Assam Repealing Bill 2020, the government should introduce the bill as 'Assam Modernisation Bill 2020'. He also demanded modernisation of Madrassas as well as Sanskrit tols.

Rafiqul Islam said, "Spiritual science should be part of the educational curriculum, the government should also teach Bhagawat Gita along with Quran."

Islam further said that Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma provincialized the Madrassas and by bringing this bill today he is trying to kill an institution he himself gave life to.

As the uproar continued in the opposition and treasury benches, Congress leader Rakibul Hussain quoted an old speech of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma where he lauded the Madrassa education system. "The present education minister when he was education minister in the Tarun Gogoi cabinet lauded the Madrassa education system for teaching the Quran and said that 10 Bighas of land will be allotted for Madrassa in Guwahati. He is the one who provincialized Madrassa and today he is opposing it," Rakibul Hussain said.

Assam government responds

Meanwhile, responding to the opposition, education minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I believe that people should follow spiritual science, be it Quran, Bhagawat Gita or Bible. We shouldn't object to any religious function and should help and contribute."

He further added, "We have not tried to regulate or close the private Madrassas. We have brought in this bill to repeal two specific acts related to Madrassa education. The preamble is very clear that we want to repeal two specific provisions. The madrassa is by definition learning of theological subjects. Teachers will continue and Arabic as a subject will continue to be taught in schools and colleges."

Stating that language is not a problem and that spoken Arabic as well as Arabic as a subject will continue, he said, "But in the name of teaching Arabic, the Quran is being taught. We want to stop teaching theological subjects."

Highlighting that the Quran has been misinterpreted on many occasions, he said, "Jihad doesn't mean killing others. The real meaning of Jihad is to kill the inner conflict of a human body. That is what all religious textures teach. The subject of today's debate is not Quran Sharif. Quran Sharif is above debate, just like the teachings of Bhagawat Gita."

The bill will come up for discussion in the House on December 30.

